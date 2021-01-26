Fayette schools, students earn computer, diversity, health honors

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Bryan Station High School and Frederick Douglass High School have earned the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles (CSP).

Out of the 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, 1,119 achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2019-20 school year.

- Advertisement -

That is a nearly 37% increase over schools recognized the previous year. In 2020, Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass were among 831 schools saluted in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.

“During an unprecedented year, Frederick Douglass female students have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their study of AP Computer Science,” said Principal Lester Diaz. “We could not be more proud of our female students for staking their claim as the next generation of STEM and computer science professionals. We can’t wait to see their passion for next-generation technology lead to lifelong success.” Bryan Station Principal Eric Hale agreed.

“We are honored to receive acknowledgement for our work in expanding young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles,” Hale added. “At The Academies of Bryan Station High School, it is always our main objective to create equitable opportunities for all students.”

New research shows female students who take AP computer science are more than five times as likely to major in computer science in college compared with matched peers. Schools like Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass are helping prepare young women for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future and giving them opportunities to solve some of society’s most challenging problems.

In a separate honor, Lexington’s SCAPA at Bluegrass is among four Kentucky schools to receive the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s first-ever Family Engagement Distinction, presented by Kohl’s Healthy at Home.

This award, which went to 96 schools nationwide, recognizes a select group of America’s Healthiest Schools committed to strengthening partnerships between families and educators as they foster healthy physical, social, and emotional environments at home and at school.

“This award is an award for the SCAPA families. We have the best Wellness Committee and families around. They are excited and engaged in creating a healthy school environment for our students and staff because they know healthy students learn better and healthy staff teach better,” said Angela Stark, the school’s P.E. and health teacher.

SCAPA demonstrated its commitment to building strong relationships with caregivers and families to support student health needs. Although the submission data for this award was gathered prior to COVID-19, SCAPA’s actions set a solid foundation to help weather the pandemic.

In fall 2020, Healthier Generation saluted SCAPA and 517 other schools across the nation for promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and strong wellness policies. A silver-level honoree, SCAPA was Fayette County’s only award recipient in the 2020 America’s Healthiest Schools program.