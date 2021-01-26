Fayette County to continue online learning through at least Feb. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After meeting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, Fayette County Public School officials decided students will continue to learn online only through at least Feb. 12, 2021, according to the school district.
Because of the fluid nature of COVID-19, Fayette County Public Schools only finalizes decisions two weeks out. However, district officials say they anticipate a graduated return to in-person instruction for grades K-2, whose families choose that mode of learning, will be possible soon because of the following data and transition factors:
Many employees have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible before then to begin receiving the second dose.
The number of students testing positive for COVID-19 (resulting in isolations) this week has fallen to 65, compared with 132 last week.
The number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 (resulting in isolations) this week has fallen to 30, compared with 38 last week.
While cases are still high, community spread of COVID-19 has come down since the holiday spike and is holding steady.
Current cases in the community are not the result of institutional spread within assisted living centers or detention facilities.
The school district says it will continue to review the data every day and keep the public informed of decisions each week.
