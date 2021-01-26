Fayette County to announce Tuesday if students will return to classroom Feb. 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools are scheduled to announce Tuesday if students will return to the classroom the week of Feb. 8, 2021.
Acting superintendent Marlene Helm said at Monday’s board of education meeting that the return will happen when the data and science permits. Students have been learning online since the pandemic hit last March, with the exception of limited face-to-face instruction as part of targeted services.
Whenever students return to the classroom, the school district say it will happen in stages, beginning with kindergarten through second grade.
One of several factors being considered for returning students to the classroom, is the rate of staff vaccination against the coronavirus. School personnel began receiving the first vaccine last week.
The district also says free breakfast and lunch will be available to all students, regardless of income, when students return to the classroom. Students who choose to continue to learn online only can pick up meals at schools.
When students return to school, they will be required to wear masks and socially distance. A note from a medical professional on letterhead will be required for students who ask for an exemption from wearing a mask.
The district also announced the creation of a free app that provides daily updates on the In-Person Learning Matrix and additional information about the district’s return to in-person learning. The app called “FCPS (KY) Matrix” is available in the App Store and Google Play.
The school district says return to school protocols for every school will be posted by this Friday, Jan. 29.
It was also announced at the board meeting that to improve air quality, HVAC upgrades are being made in 19 schools with the oldest systems, including the addition of UVC lights. At schools with more modern HVAC systems, the district will run those systems longer, starting earlier each day and later in the evenings to improve air quality.
The district says it has already purchased and stocked more than adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) including disposable masks, KN95 masks, clear shields, face shields, safety glasses, gowns and gloves.
Also at the meeting, there was a preview of plans for in-person summer programs at every school in the district and extended learning opportunities for students during the 2021-22 school year as part of ‘recover learning’ after so long with online learning only.