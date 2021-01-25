Weather service issues flood advisory for some counties

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

Flood Advisory for Powell, Montgomery, Bath, Estill, Menifee, Rowan and Fleming counties in Eastern Kentucky until 9 p.m. Monday.

minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has

According to forecasters, some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Sterling, Morehead, Stanton, Irvine, Owingsville, Frenchburg, Marshall, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay City, Ravenna and Wellington.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low- lying spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.