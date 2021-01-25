Town Branch Park announces milestones

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/TOWN BRANCH PARK) – Town Branch Park announced on Monday that it has raised $25.4 million.

That is nearly double what was raised previously and more than 80% of the campaign’s initial goal.

As a result, the project is moving to the final design and engineering phase.

“We cannot be more excited about the community embracing the positive impact Town Branch Park will have on Lexington,” said Ann Bakhaus, chair of the Town Branch Park Board of Advisors. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, we have exceeded $25 million, which demonstrates the strong support for building the world-class park we promised from day one.”

Town Branch Park Executive Director Allison Lankford added: “We know that well-planned urban parks work as catalysts that spur and support private investment — both residential and commercial. During COVID-19, our parks have become even more highly valued assets — providing a sense of community, connection and recreation. As we look to safely reopen our community, Town Branch Park can play a critical role in the economic recovery.”

Each year, Town Branch Park reports to the community on significant milestones and accomplishments. In addition to reaching its fund-raising target, the Town Branch Park Board also selected a design consultant.

Boston-based Sasaki will be the lead designer, supported by a team of local firms — EHI, Strand, and CARMAN — as well as Atlanta-based Rabun. Dean Builds will serve as the local construction manager.

“Sasaki is a world-class design firm that has extensive experience working with nonprofits such as Town Branch Park, which is a crucial factor to ensuring a successful design and implementation,” Bakhaus said. “It has a long track record of creating imaginative, inclusive public spaces that stand the test of time. With its expertise and celebrated interdisciplinary approach, Sasaki is best positioned to build off of the foundational Town Branch Park master plan and concept design from SCAPE to craft a design that will serve all of Lexington.”

Design work will begin immediately.