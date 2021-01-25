Starting Tuesday, work on rail trail bridge will impact Man O’ War traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Man O’ War Boulevard near the Hamburg shopping center between Hemsdale Palce and Pink Pigeon will have minor to major lane closures this week, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and continuing through early Friday morning, Jan. 28.

The closures, which will be located between Helmsdale Place and Pink Pigeon Parkway, will allow crews to place structural beams for the 280-foot Brighton Rail Trail Bridge onto bridge supports to span across Man O’ War Boulevard.

The schedule and types of closures are:

Tuesday Jan. 26 (during daytime hours):

Crane setup and staging behind the Liquor Barn.

Deliveries to the job site will result in intermittent single-lane closures.

Wednesday Jan. 27 :

: Bridge beams will be off-loaded and set on the western side of Man O’ War. This will result in single-lane closures for short periods of time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and four short full closures to traffic on the outer loop (north bound) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 28 (During evening hours):