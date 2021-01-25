McLean County man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – The FBI says a Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
News outlets report 22-year-old Jordan Revlett of Island in McLean County was accused of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
WDRB-TV reports Special Agent Lynda W. Thomas wrote in the FBI arrest warrant that surveillance video shows Revlett enter the Capitol.
Revlett told the FBI he went inside the Capitol, not seeing any signs restricting entrance. He said he didn’t destroy anything or participate in violence.