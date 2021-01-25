Kentucky and Florida tied after opening day of blood donation battle

Tom Kenny
Blood Donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It seems only appropriate that Kentucky and Florida are tied after the opening day of the Big Blue Slam blood donation competition since the two states each have six overall wins in the annual series.

Solid Blue Fans and Gator fans each had 243 donors on Monday.  The competition between the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville runs through Friday.

The Big Blue Slam encourages blood donors when winter weather and flu season can hamper donations.

“To say this rivarly is competitive, is an understatement,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “It was a great start to an important week for Kentucky Blood Center and we were thrilled at the turnout, despite less than ideal weather.”

As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center.

KBC donor centers, which will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Slam week, are listed below:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

If you are awaiting COVID-19 results due to symptoms, please do not attempt to donate.

Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

