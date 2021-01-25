Floyd County Public Schools to continue online learning only for now

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Public school students in Floyd County will remain learning virtually only at least until February 22, 2021, following action taken at Monday’s board of education meeting.
The board voted to reevaluate the situation at its next scheduled meeting on Feb. 22.
The board also voted to immediately suspend all elementary and middle school sporting events and practices until at least Feb. 22, 2021. The issue will be revisited at the next board meeting.
Some board members expressed the desire to wait until all faculty and staff who are going to get the coronavirus vaccine, receive both doses, before considering returning students to the classroom.
The school district says to date, 276 of the 446 personnel have received the first vaccine. The district says it hopes to have all personnel who are going to get the shot to have the first round of the vaccine by Feb. 5, 2021.
The district says it’s ready to vaccinate all personnel who want the shot, but supply is not meeting demand. The district says there simply aren’t enough vaccines to go around. The district says it’s receiving the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Vaccine supply is an issue across Kentucky and the nation.
