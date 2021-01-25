Feast for Freedom initiative underway to benefit The Well of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The non profit group The Well of Lexington has partnered with several local businesses for a fundraiser called Feast for Freedom.
According to the groups Facebook page, the initiative benefits the non profits mission to provide safe housing for women, recovery support, education and healing for women and their families exploited by sex trafficking.
A portion of the proceeds from select items at any of the participating restaurants will go directly to The Well.
Patrons can dine in, carry out or do delivery. The fundraiser runs Jan. 23 until Jan. 30.
The restaurants participating include: Favor, GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos, East End Tap & Table, Alfalfas, Bear & The Butcher, Doodles, J. Renders, Gus’s Chicken, and The Mousetrap.
The fundraiser takes place during January which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
For more information about the initiative, click HERE.
