Fayette’s weekend COVID numbers high but stable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The weekend new coronavirus cases in Fayette County still are high but are stable compared with previous weekends.

But a review of deaths pushed the number of those lost to coronavirus-related causes up.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, 341 new cases — 180 Saturday and 161 Sunday — increased the total number of cases to 28,355 since March.

The county reported eight new deaths, raising the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 187. Of the eight, three were from November and three were from December while two were recent.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.