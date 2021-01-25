UPDATE: Searchers haven’t given up on finding missing Lee County man

UPDATE POSTED 2 P.M. JAN. 25, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Search crews were back out over the weekend looking for a missing Lee County man.
Tuesday marks one month since Shawn Little was reported missing.
Officials say Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road the day after Christmas.
Since then, crews have been focusing their search along the Kentucky River.
Lee County Emergency Management says they have continued to go out to the river since Little disappeared to eliminate possible areas where he could be.
Officials say they have used divers, K9s, underwater cameras and drones to conduct their search but still have found no sign of Little.
During the weekend, Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, Kentucky Search Dog Association, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Lee County 911 was involved in the searches.
Divers braved 36 degree water temperature in an effort to find Little. Underwater cameras and drones were also used.
UPDATE POSTED DEC. 28, 2020
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews in Lee County continue their search for a man who went missing the day after Christmas, according to Lee County Emergency Management.
Officials say Shawn Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road in the early morning hours.
They say search efforts identified an area on the banks of the Kentucky River.
Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County/Beattyville Fire, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County 911, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Beattyville Police, London-Laurel Rescue and the Kentucky Search Dog Association have all been involved in the search for Little.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.