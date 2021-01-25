UPDATE: Searchers haven’t given up on finding missing Lee County man

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
842
Shawn Little/Lee County Emergency Management/Facebook

UPDATE POSTED 2 P.M. JAN. 25, 2021

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Search crews were back out over the weekend looking for a missing Lee County man.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday marks one month since Shawn Little was reported missing.

Officials say Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road the day after Christmas.

Since then, crews have been focusing their search along the Kentucky River.

Lee County Emergency Management says they have continued to go out to the river since Little disappeared to eliminate possible areas where he could be.

Officials say they have used divers, K9s, underwater cameras and drones to conduct their search but still have found no sign of Little.

During the weekend, Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, Kentucky Search Dog Association, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Lee County 911 was involved in the searches.

Divers braved 36 degree water temperature in an effort to find Little. Underwater cameras and drones were also used.

UPDATE POSTED DEC. 28, 2020

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews in Lee County continue their search for a man who went missing the day after Christmas, according to Lee County Emergency Management.

Officials say Shawn Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road in the early morning hours.

They say search efforts identified an area on the banks of the Kentucky River.

Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County/Beattyville Fire, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County 911, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Beattyville Police, London-Laurel Rescue and the Kentucky Search Dog Association have all been involved in the search for Little.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

Search for Shawn Little/Lee County Emergency Management/Facebook
Search for Shawn Little/Lee County Emergency Management/Facebook
Previous articleCommunity colleges offer low-cost, short-term skills, certification classes
Next articleState has up to $38 million available for utility help
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.