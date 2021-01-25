Community colleges offer low-cost, short-term skills, certification classes

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are offering low cost, non-credit training.

These short-term courses, offered through the Workforce Solutions program, help those already in the workforce who want to move up or people who need training to get started in a new career.

Programs are offered in two online formats – self-paced or live classes. Self-paced classes include:

Healthy at Work – The latest information on COVID-19 risk factors and safety measures in the workplace.

Professionalism and Essential Skills

Communication and Diversity

Transition to Management

Live virtual classes offered are:

NEC Electric Code Update

Professional in Human Resources Certification Exam Prep

SHRM SCP/CP Certification Exam Prep

Electrical Licensing Preparation

AutoCAD Basics

Enhanced Operator I: Workplace Principles

Safety and Universal Precautions

Microsoft Excel Level 1

OSHA

Sterile Processing National Review Certification Prep

Pharmacy Tech National Review Certification Prep

Adapting Your Leadership Style

Cultural Competence

Students will learn from industry experts and quickly gain the expertise needed for career advancement and employability.

Cost for courses begins at $49 with several under $100. Exam prep courses are higher. For more information on cost and start dates for each course, visit the Workforce Solutions web page.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses.