$3,000 donation will help Mission provide meals, services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $3,000 donation from a Lexington business will help the Lexington Rescue Mission provide 6,480 meals.

The donation by Max Family Chiropractic also will help provide transitional housing for 21 men and it will help the agency recover from the recent fire by covering some unexpected costs, said Kim Livesay, the Mission’s director ot development.

“Thank you so much Dr. Rebecca Pangemanan, Dr. Arthur Pangemanan, and Dr. Susan Gore of Max Family Chiropractic for your generous gift and for your support of the clients served at the Lexington Rescue Mission. Your donation is a huge blessing to us,” Livesay said.

In 2020 alone, Lexington Rescue Mission served 37,174 meals, helped 1,252 people with clothing and supplies, helped 173 people with job placements, provided 7,451 nights of lodging and helped 49 homeless families move into housing.

“Contributing to the mission of the Lexington Rescue Mission was important because they are involved directly with the homeless, low income, unemployed demographics, especially with the kind of year 2020 was,” said Dr. Arthur Pangemanan of Max Family Chiropractic. “We are part of a nationwide movement called the #GiveBackMovement where we donated our New Patient fees to our charity of choice. This 2021, we are doing the same thing again, and currently deciding on the next charity or cause we can partner with and donate to for 2021.”