$14,980 grant to upgrade bullet-proof vests for Madison deputies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced Monday the county is getting $14,980 for bulletproof vests from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The award, which is from the 2020 Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership, will enable the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to purchase approximately 14 vests for officers.

“This is another example of how the Fiscal Court is able to continue to support Sheriff Mike Coyle and the hard working deputies who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens,” said Taylor.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the support from Judge Taylor and the Fiscal Court in our effort to effectively perform our duties,” said Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle. “The bulletproof vests will provide lifesaving protection for our deputies.”

Madison County was one of only 33 recipients and one of only of two counties to receive funding in the 2020 grant cycle.

The Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership, created by the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Act of 1998 is a unique U.S. Department of Justice initiative designed to provide a critical resource to state and local law enforcement.