Sunday Gov. Beshear reports decreased positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (ABC 36) – Governor Beshear’s office says the state is seeing a reported decrease in positivity rates of COVID-19 cases.
The current positivity rate is 10.24%, a decrease from Saturday, January 23rd’s positivity rate of 10.56%.
Beshear’s office says there are 2,018 new cases and 35 new deaths on Sunday.
On Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported 2,018 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a decreased positivity rate of 10.24%. For more on today’s report visit https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/o6VMzlfzOB
— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 24, 2021
For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov.