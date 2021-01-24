Sunday Gov. Beshear reports decreased positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

By
WTVQ Admin
-
0
6
mgn online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (ABC 36) – Governor Beshear’s office says the state is seeing a reported decrease in positivity rates of COVID-19 cases.

The current positivity rate is 10.24%, a decrease from Saturday, January 23rd’s positivity rate of 10.56%.

- Advertisement -

Beshear’s office says there are 2,018 new cases and 35 new deaths on Sunday.

For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov.