Jessamine County fire destroys unoccupied home

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters say a home Sunday still has hot spots a day after it burned almost completely, slowing down the investigation into what happened.
Jessamine County Emergency Management says it happened Saturday morning before sunrise.
They say no one was in the home and completely unoccupied because it was under going a remodel.
Three different fire companies were called out to help with the first to get there saying the fire had already gone through the roof by the time they arrived.
Firefighters say the cause is still under investigation.