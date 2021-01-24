10 from Fayette, 30 from Eastern Kentucky among Presidential Scholars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ten seniors in Fayette County Public Schools and 34 from Eastern Kentucky are among 108 students statewide and more than 2,000 nationwide who are 2021 candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which is one of the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing high school students’ accomplishments.
The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.
In Lexington, candidates from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Sarah Albrecht, Sadie Bograd, Benjamin Chen, Saisha Dhar, Joseph Ilagan, Sanaa Kahloon, Dylan Li, Alan Liao, and Gabriella Staykova; and from Lafayette High School: Devyn Fleming;
All candidates from Kentucky include:
KY – Sara O. Abul-Khoudoud, Ashland – Russell High School
KY – Bryce Adkins, Pikeville – Pike County Central High Sch
KY – Sarah E. Albrecht, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Jameson B. Allen-Mosby, Alvaton – South Warren High School
KY – Abdurrahman S. Alquran, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Smrithi Balasubramanian, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Matthew Barnes, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School
KY – Sarah Belcher, Dorton – Pikeville High School
KY – Claire M. Bennett, Union – Larry Ryle High School
KY – Cade M. Bishop, Glasgow – Glasgow High School
KY – Kellen E. Blandford, Goshen – North Oldham High School
KY – Sadie L. Bograd, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Jackson S. Bond, Hebron – Villa Madonna Academy
KY – Jack E. Boylan, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Charles Brashear, Louisville – St. Xavier High School
KY – Lily Buchanan, Lousville – J. M. Atherton High School
KY – Justin M. Burch, Prospect – St. Xavier High School
KY – Daniel H. Burns, Louisville – St. Xavier High School
KY – Samuel Chang, Bowling Green – Bowling Green High School
KY – Benjamin J. Chen, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Carson-Joseph Ching, Louisville – St. Xavier High School
KY – Abigail L. Clark, Alexandria – Campbell County High
KY – Katherine A. Crowley, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Brooke E. Dardano, Crestwood – South Oldham High School
KY – Andrew R. Davison, Morehead – Rowan County Senior High School
KY – Rohan K. Desai, Hopkinsville – University Heights Academy
KY – Saisha Dhar, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – John P. Dumancic, Union – Larry Ryle High School
KY – Nikolas A. Dumancic, Union – Larry Ryle High School
[**] KY – Matthew Dyer, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School
KY – Kaelyn Edwards, London – North Laurel High School
KY – Riley Edwards, Latonia – Unknown High School
KY – Caleb Fleckinstein, Nicholasville – East Jessamine High School
KY – Devyn M. Fleming, Lexington – Lafayette Senior High School
KY – Grant Foley, Louisville – Louisville Collegiate School
[**] KY – Emily Friddell, Shelbyville – Shelby County High School
KY – Eden R. Gallup, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Kameron E. Garland, Corbin – Corbin High School
KY – Shannon M. Garnett, Versailles – Woodford County High School
KY – Kaden R. Grant, Prospect – Ballard High School
KY – Krupa N. Hegde, Union – Larry Ryle High School
KY – Emma C. Huang, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Gloria Huang, Bowling Green – Gatton Academy of Math and Science
KY – Kennedy Hudson, Barbourville – Barbourville High School
KY – Ethan J. Huffaker, Monticello – Wayne County High School
KY – Joseph A. Ilagan, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Ibrahim K. Jouja, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Sanaa M. Kahloon, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Pranav Kanmadikar, Prospect – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Shirlin J. Kingston, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Kristin Kolasheski, Fort Knox – Fort Knox High School
KY – Mahmoud Kutmah, Louisville – Kentucky Country Day School
KY – Madeline R. Lawson, Corbin – Corbin High School
KY – Dylan C. Li, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Anne Liang, Louisville – Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology
KY – Alan Liao, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Jason Lin, Pikeville – Pikeville High School
KY – Shane Lindsey, Harlan, Ky – Harlan High School
KY – Sydney Lowe, Pikeville – Pike County Central High Sch
KY – Spencer J. Lutz, Nicholasville – Sayre School
KY – Joseph L. Lyvers, Loretto – Bardstown High School
KY – Jacob N. Malott, Hebron – Conner Senior High School
KY – Jazmine Moore, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School
KY – Judah Murdoch, Louisville – Highlands Latin School
KY – Demos Negash, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Romith Paily, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Sneha Patil, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
[**] KY – Rachel Payne, Maysville – Mason County High School
KY – Meredith G. Perkins, Independence – Simon Kenton High School
KY – Roshan Pourghasemi, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Ryan J. Pretlow, Fort Campbell – Fort Campbell High School
KY – Jenna Price, Paducah – Unknown High School
KY – Coleman T. Reed, Berea – Berea High School
KY – Sachaly R. Rivera, Fort Knox – Fort Knox High School
KY – Mason Romanak, Paducah – Paducah Tilghman High School
KY – Samantha M. Ross, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Tammana Sajani, Harlan – Harlan High School
KY – Kevin M. Sanders, Hebron – Conner Senior High School
KY – Diksha Satish, Frankfort – Western Hills High School
KY – Ethan T. Schnee, Wilder – Campbell County High
KY – Tyler J. Schowalter, Edgewood – Dixie Heights High School
[**] KY – Kaitlyn Schumaker, East Bernstadt – North Laurel High School
KY – Kyra L. Shutt, Murray – Murray High School
KY – Gerard A. Siciliano, Prospect – Saint Francis High School
KY – Rebecca E. Smith, Erlanger – Dixie Heights High School
KY – Elijah Spicer, Shelbyville – Shelby County High School
KY – Murari N. Srinivasan, Prospect – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Gabriella I. Staykova, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
KY – Emma J. Stewart, Hebron – Conner Senior High School
KY – Parker J. Stewart, Lexington – Sayre School
KY – Harrison F. Stropkay, Louisville – St. Xavier High School
KY – Tucker K. Strow, Bowling Green – Bowling Green High School
KY – Katherine G. Taylor, Fort Mitchell – Beechwood High School
KY – Lauren M. Taylor, Cold Spring – Campbell County High
KY – Samuel J. Thompson, Lebanon – Marion County High School
KY – Bella Thurman, Hodgenville – Larue County High School
KY – Emmylou Tidwell, Owensboro – Daviess County High School
KY – Gabriel E. True, Frankfort – Western Hills High School
[**] KY – Xavier Veselovec, Union – Unknown High School
KY – Caroline E. Waters, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Peter J. Williams, Alexandria – Covington Catholic High School
KY – Justin Winarkski, Webster – Breckinridge County High School
KY – Evan I. Winkler, Lexington – Henry Clay High School
KY – Hannah K. Woodson, Mount Washington – Bullitt East High School
KY – Mason M. Wooten, Paducah – Lone Oak High School
KY – Franklin H. Wu, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
KY – Jason Zhang, Bowling Green – Gatton Academy of Math and Science
KY – Alex M. Zhu, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
Complete list of 2021 candidates
For the most part, SAT and ACT scores determine the selection of approximately 4,000 general program candidates. Application is by invitation only.
Semifinalists are announced in mid-April, including students from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad.
Then, as many as 161 winners are named in early May – the majority based on broad academic achievement.
About 20 students are chosen because of their academic and artistic scholarship in the visual arts, the performing arts, or creative writing. Another 20 are picked based on outstanding scholarship and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.