10 from Fayette, 30 from Eastern Kentucky among Presidential Scholars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ten seniors in Fayette County Public Schools and 34 from Eastern Kentucky are among 108 students statewide and more than 2,000 nationwide who are 2021 candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which is one of the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing high school students’ accomplishments.

The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.

In Lexington, candidates from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Sarah Albrecht, Sadie Bograd, Benjamin Chen, Saisha Dhar, Joseph Ilagan, Sanaa Kahloon, Dylan Li, Alan Liao, and Gabriella Staykova; and from Lafayette High School: Devyn Fleming;

All candidates from Kentucky include:

KY – Sara O. Abul-Khoudoud, Ashland – Russell High School

KY – Bryce Adkins, Pikeville – Pike County Central High Sch

KY – Sarah E. Albrecht, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Jameson B. Allen-Mosby, Alvaton – South Warren High School

KY – Abdurrahman S. Alquran, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Smrithi Balasubramanian, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Matthew Barnes, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School

KY – Sarah Belcher, Dorton – Pikeville High School

KY – Claire M. Bennett, Union – Larry Ryle High School

KY – Cade M. Bishop, Glasgow – Glasgow High School

KY – Kellen E. Blandford, Goshen – North Oldham High School

KY – Sadie L. Bograd, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Jackson S. Bond, Hebron – Villa Madonna Academy

KY – Jack E. Boylan, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Charles Brashear, Louisville – St. Xavier High School

KY – Lily Buchanan, Lousville – J. M. Atherton High School

KY – Justin M. Burch, Prospect – St. Xavier High School

KY – Daniel H. Burns, Louisville – St. Xavier High School

KY – Samuel Chang, Bowling Green – Bowling Green High School

KY – Benjamin J. Chen, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Carson-Joseph Ching, Louisville – St. Xavier High School

KY – Abigail L. Clark, Alexandria – Campbell County High

KY – Katherine A. Crowley, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Brooke E. Dardano, Crestwood – South Oldham High School

KY – Andrew R. Davison, Morehead – Rowan County Senior High School

KY – Rohan K. Desai, Hopkinsville – University Heights Academy

KY – Saisha Dhar, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – John P. Dumancic, Union – Larry Ryle High School

KY – Nikolas A. Dumancic, Union – Larry Ryle High School

[**] KY – Matthew Dyer, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School

KY – Kaelyn Edwards, London – North Laurel High School

KY – Riley Edwards, Latonia – Unknown High School

KY – Caleb Fleckinstein, Nicholasville – East Jessamine High School

KY – Devyn M. Fleming, Lexington – Lafayette Senior High School

KY – Grant Foley, Louisville – Louisville Collegiate School

[**] KY – Emily Friddell, Shelbyville – Shelby County High School

KY – Eden R. Gallup, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Kameron E. Garland, Corbin – Corbin High School

KY – Shannon M. Garnett, Versailles – Woodford County High School

KY – Kaden R. Grant, Prospect – Ballard High School

KY – Krupa N. Hegde, Union – Larry Ryle High School

KY – Emma C. Huang, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Gloria Huang, Bowling Green – Gatton Academy of Math and Science

KY – Kennedy Hudson, Barbourville – Barbourville High School

KY – Ethan J. Huffaker, Monticello – Wayne County High School

KY – Joseph A. Ilagan, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Ibrahim K. Jouja, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Sanaa M. Kahloon, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Pranav Kanmadikar, Prospect – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Shirlin J. Kingston, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Kristin Kolasheski, Fort Knox – Fort Knox High School

KY – Mahmoud Kutmah, Louisville – Kentucky Country Day School

KY – Madeline R. Lawson, Corbin – Corbin High School

KY – Dylan C. Li, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Anne Liang, Louisville – Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

KY – Alan Liao, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Jason Lin, Pikeville – Pikeville High School

KY – Shane Lindsey, Harlan, Ky – Harlan High School

KY – Sydney Lowe, Pikeville – Pike County Central High Sch

KY – Spencer J. Lutz, Nicholasville – Sayre School

KY – Joseph L. Lyvers, Loretto – Bardstown High School

KY – Jacob N. Malott, Hebron – Conner Senior High School

KY – Jazmine Moore, Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Senior High School

KY – Judah Murdoch, Louisville – Highlands Latin School

KY – Demos Negash, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Romith Paily, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Sneha Patil, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

[**] KY – Rachel Payne, Maysville – Mason County High School

KY – Meredith G. Perkins, Independence – Simon Kenton High School

KY – Roshan Pourghasemi, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Ryan J. Pretlow, Fort Campbell – Fort Campbell High School

KY – Jenna Price, Paducah – Unknown High School

KY – Coleman T. Reed, Berea – Berea High School

KY – Sachaly R. Rivera, Fort Knox – Fort Knox High School

KY – Mason Romanak, Paducah – Paducah Tilghman High School

KY – Samantha M. Ross, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Tammana Sajani, Harlan – Harlan High School

KY – Kevin M. Sanders, Hebron – Conner Senior High School

KY – Diksha Satish, Frankfort – Western Hills High School

KY – Ethan T. Schnee, Wilder – Campbell County High

KY – Tyler J. Schowalter, Edgewood – Dixie Heights High School

[**] KY – Kaitlyn Schumaker, East Bernstadt – North Laurel High School

KY – Kyra L. Shutt, Murray – Murray High School

KY – Gerard A. Siciliano, Prospect – Saint Francis High School

KY – Rebecca E. Smith, Erlanger – Dixie Heights High School

KY – Elijah Spicer, Shelbyville – Shelby County High School

KY – Murari N. Srinivasan, Prospect – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Gabriella I. Staykova, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

KY – Emma J. Stewart, Hebron – Conner Senior High School

KY – Parker J. Stewart, Lexington – Sayre School

KY – Harrison F. Stropkay, Louisville – St. Xavier High School

KY – Tucker K. Strow, Bowling Green – Bowling Green High School

KY – Katherine G. Taylor, Fort Mitchell – Beechwood High School

KY – Lauren M. Taylor, Cold Spring – Campbell County High

KY – Samuel J. Thompson, Lebanon – Marion County High School

KY – Bella Thurman, Hodgenville – Larue County High School

KY – Emmylou Tidwell, Owensboro – Daviess County High School

KY – Gabriel E. True, Frankfort – Western Hills High School

[**] KY – Xavier Veselovec, Union – Unknown High School

KY – Caroline E. Waters, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Peter J. Williams, Alexandria – Covington Catholic High School

KY – Justin Winarkski, Webster – Breckinridge County High School

KY – Evan I. Winkler, Lexington – Henry Clay High School

KY – Hannah K. Woodson, Mount Washington – Bullitt East High School

KY – Mason M. Wooten, Paducah – Lone Oak High School

KY – Franklin H. Wu, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY – Jason Zhang, Bowling Green – Gatton Academy of Math and Science

KY – Alex M. Zhu, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School

Complete list of 2021 candidates

For the most part, SAT and ACT scores determine the selection of approximately 4,000 general program candidates. Application is by invitation only.

Semifinalists are announced in mid-April, including students from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad.

Then, as many as 161 winners are named in early May – the majority based on broad academic achievement.

About 20 students are chosen because of their academic and artistic scholarship in the visual arts, the performing arts, or creative writing. Another 20 are picked based on outstanding scholarship and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.