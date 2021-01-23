More than 200 new COVID cases pushes Fayette above 28,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 214 new cases Friday, Fayette County crossed another coronavirus milestone.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday, the 214 new cases increased the total number of cases above 28,000 to 28,014 since March.
The county reported no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 179.
The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.