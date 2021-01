MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a Middlesboro man was arrested for charges related to drug trafficking, again.

This per radio station WRIL, James lumpkin was out on bond for drug trafficking related charged when a search warrant was executed at his house Friday.

According to WRIL, officers found two ounces of meth and close to $3,000 cash. Police say Lumpkin was apparently trying to hide more drugs in a toilet bowl.

He is now back in jail.