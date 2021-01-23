Governor Beshear reports downward trend for positivity rate, 49 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear’s office says the State’s positivity rate is trending down.
The positivity rate is at 10.56 percent, according to his office.
Meanwhile there’s a spike in deaths, Saturday’s report showing 49 more Kentuckians who have died related to COVID-19.
On Saturday, Gov. Beshear announced 3,795 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a positivity rate below 11% for the second day in a row. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.ky.gov.
Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 23, 2021