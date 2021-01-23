Active shooter training provides community members with methods for survival

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Over the last decade, there has been a substantial amount of famous mass shootings.

Some of the most famous include, Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday afternoon, community members in Lexington attended an active shooter training to learn how to better respond to unpredictable acts of gun violence.

“I believe when it happens, people are seriously unprepared. They don’t know what to do in those terrifying moments,” says Keith Stockdale, the instructor for the Active Shooter Training.

Stockdale is actively involved in law enforcement and has been on the scene of a few serious shootings. He says he teaches these Active Shooter Seminars to show community members how to stay in control in a moment that feels out of their control.

“With the violence going on in today’s society I think its always best to educate yourself as to what you can do to not only save your life but possibly save someone else’s,” says Grave Covington, an attendee who today shared her own experience with gun violence.

She tells ABC 36 that years ago, she was threatened at her former job by a co-worker who had plans to endanger her whole office.

“He would tell everyone that if they fired him he would tell everyone the order in which he would shoot everyone. It was very frightening to go to work every day,” says Covington.

While she’s no longer works for that company, Covington says she still feels uneasy from a threat of a mass shooting.

Some of the key components of survival mentioned in the training included signs to look out for, fight or flight response, and proactive strategies for active shooter scenarios.

Frank Dolu who also attended the event tells ABC 36 that he has also has had some experience with gun violence.

He has never been involved in a mass shooting, however, he has suffered a bullet wound.

After the shooter training concluded, he spoke in detail of what that was like and how one’s mind is set on one thing after, survival.

“When the bullet passes by you…You forget everything, you forget politics and you forget anything you feel about life. You just start thinking about you and your body in the minute and that’s all”, says Dolu.

If you’re interested in attending one of these seminars click the link here!