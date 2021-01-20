UPDATE: UK student charged in U.S. Capitol riot out on bond

Update: Jan. 19, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was released on bond with travel restrictions following her first appearance on the charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Kernel.

- Advertisement -

The report says Gracyn Courtright, a senior mathematical economics major from West Virginia, was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions.

Citing the conditional release order on file in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, the newspaper reports Courtright is restricted to the Southern District of West Virginia and the District of Columbia for her court appearances.

Her probation officer can approve travel outside of the restrictions to attend the University of Kentucky, according to the report.

She must also surrender her passport to a probation officer, try to find a job, can’t use alcohol, can’t have a gun and may be required to attend a counseling program, according to the report.

Courtright was appointed a public defender, according to the Kentucky Kernel.

Surveillance camera video shows Courtright carrying a “Members Only” sign from the floor of the U.S. Senate, according to federal prosecutors.

She was charged with theft of property under $1,000, knowingly entering a restricted building, knowingly engaging in disruptive conduct, and violent entry on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Original story below from Jan. 17, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student from West Virginia faces federal charges for her role and participation in the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol (read the charges, caution some of the paperwork contains foul language courtright affidavit courtright charges).

Gracyn Dawn Courtright is charged with theft of property under $1,000, knowingly entering a restricted building, knowingly engaging in disruptive conduct, and violent entry on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records filed Saturday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Affidavits filed by FBI agent Mariam Hanna cite Courtright’s own social media posts, pictures and videos in making the case for the allegations against her.

She deleted her social media — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — shortly after the incidents.

Courtright’s father also confirmed some of the details in a conversation with FBI agents who spoke with him at his home in West Virginia where his daughter was staying, according to the affidavits.

In her posts, Courtright said she never saw any violence and didn’t take part in any herself. She is shown at one point carrying a “Members Only” sign from the floor of the U.S. Senate.

In an exchange with a friend on social media, she said she didn’t know what treason was.

The University of Kentucky would not comment directly on her case but did say the school’s disciplinary rules may apply.

“We don’t discuss individual disciplinary issues. But, in general, we can tell you that the student code of conduct applies both on and off campus. If the university is made aware of a student taking actions in violations of local, state or federal laws, the student code of conduct applies in that context,” the university said in a statement.