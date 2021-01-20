Traffic stop results in cocaine trafficking charge

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop lands a Danville man in jail on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, 46-year-old Juan Carlos Campos was charged Tuesday night during a traffic stop by K9 Deputy Tanner Abbott on 2nd Street in Danville.

According to the department, Campos was stopped initially for not having the rear license plate on his car illuminated.

In addition to individual packages of cocaine, cash and paraphernalia were seized, the department said.

Campos is charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of paraphernalia and traffic offenses. No bond had been set as of Wednesday morning.