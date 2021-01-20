Daytime closures scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 25, on KY 594 in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 594, known locally as Red Lick Road, in Estill County will have to find an alternate route for the next few weeks, as repairs will require the road to be closed during working hours.

Daytime closures will begin on Monday, Jan. 25, to repair a major break in pavement at milepoint 4.7, which is 0.5 miles west of Horns River Road and 4.7 miles east of the Madison County line.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. Those hours may be adjusted if traffic and weather conditions permit; from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work is expected to take up to two months to complete.

During overnight or other non-working hours, one-lane traffic will be maintained and controlled by temporary signals.

Preparatory work at the site will take place this week. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during that time.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers who wish to detour via state routes will need to use US 421 in Madison County to connect to KY 499 or KY 52. Locally-maintained roads are available, such as Clark Road and Knob Lick Road to connect with KY 499.

Schedule changes and other announcements pertaining to the project will be made on KYTC District 10’s Facebook page.