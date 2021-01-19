Weekend, holiday likely contribute to lower Fayette COVID numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Weekend and additional delays related to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday likely contributed to low numbers Monday for new COVID cases in Lexington.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, 116 new cases were confirmed in the county Monday. That increased the total number of cases to 27,155 since March.
The county reported no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 174.
The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.