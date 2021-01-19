In-person classes in Scott County to resume Jan. 27

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to bring students back into the classroom on January 27, 2021.

After much discussion among board members with input from Superintendent Kevin Hub, the decision was made to return to five-day a week, in-person instruction for K-12 beginning the last Wednesday of the month.

Some of the issues discussed included the coronavirus vaccination schedule for faculty and staff.  The vaccine is expected to be available for all 1,600 educators in the county next week, according to the superintendent.  Also discussed and considered, transportation challenge and the current COVID-19 case trend in the county, which remains in the ‘red’ on the state’s incidence rate map.

Superintendent Hub assured the board the school district wouldn’t be violating any laws or gubernatorial mandates by bringing students back into the classroom.

Virtual instruction will remain an option for families who choose it, according to the school district.
Beginning January 27, meal distribution for virtual students will occur weekly on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:30am. Pick up will be available at all school sites except ECS and Scott County Preschool, according to the district.

This isn’t the first time the school district has brought students back into the classroom since the pandemic hit last March.  In-person instruction resumed in October of last year in the district, only to return to online learning only November 30 as the virus surged in the county.

Students have been learning virtually since classes resumed after the holiday break.

 

