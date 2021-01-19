Four arrested, three charged with assault, robbery

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An assault call lands four people in jail, including three on robbery charges.

And one is on parole and was trying to hide in an attic only to be flushed out by a police tracking dog.

According to Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, those arrested and the charges against them include:

— Charlie Bunch, 41, Robbery 1st, Assault 1st, Criminal Mischief 1st and Terroristic Threatening 3rd;

— Nicholas Hall, 18, Robbery 1st, Assault 1st, Criminal Mischief 1st;

— Dalton Powers, 19, Robbery 1st, Assault 1st, and Criminal Mischief 1st.

— Jessica Powers, Hindering Prosecution 2nd.

Sunday evening, Deputy Chad Foley responded to a complaint involving a reported assault in Williamsburg. After interviewing the victim, Foley, along with Lt. Dennis Foley, WPD Officer Dorman Patrick, Deputy J.B. Coffee, WPD Officer Bryson Lawson, WPD Officer Elijah Hunter and K9 Thor executed a search warrant at a residence in Williamsburg.

The search yielded the arrests including one of whom was on parole hiding in the attic.