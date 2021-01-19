AppHarvest rolls out first batch of tomatoes

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – AppHarvest says consumers can expect to see tomatoes grown in Rowan County in major grocery stores across the country in the near future.

CEO Jonathan Webb proudly shared the news Tuesday.

“We look forward to every American having the ability to access fresh, affordable, healthy fruits and vegetables,” Webb said.

He says the news is part of generating more excitement about healthy food. Webb says that’s a first step in changing bad eating habits.

“I can assure you, we’ve already got people in grocery stores knocking,” Webb said. It’s fun. We actually joked about it. When’s the last time a fruit or vegetable product – someone’s been seeking it like an iPhone? And that’s where we need to be in this world. Food is something we do everyday – eat and consume every day.”

The Eastern Kentucky Ag Tech company says tomatoes are just the beginning. It plans to harvest all kinds of produce in its controlled, three million square foot environment.

“That’s where agriculture as a whole is moving,” Webb said.

For nearly four years now, AppHarvest has set out to provide healthier, better tasting and affordable fruits and vegetables to consumers, but also more sustainable methods of doing so.

Webb says environmental concerns should be on every business owner’s mind.

“We’re either part of the problem or part of the solution,” Webb said. “Every company in the world needs to be working toward these same goals that we’re talking about.”