Two killed, one jailed in Graves County crash

HICKORY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Sunday evening collision that claimed the lives of two people and sent one person to jail.

Troopers, members of the Post 1 Reconstruction Team, and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries near the intersection of KY 1241 and US HWY 45 N.

According to the KSP, initial investigation shows a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on KY 1241 while a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Christina M. Griffin, 42, of Paducah, was traveling north on US HWY 45 N.

The operator of the Impala attempted to cross the northbound lanes of US HWY 45 N, but failed to yield to Griffin, causing Griffin’s vehicle to collide with the driver’s side of the Impala, troopers said in a release.

After the collision, the Impala continued across the southbound lanes of US HWY 45 N and off the roadway. Griffin’s vehicle rotated in the roadway and came to rest in the median.

The operator of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner.

Troopers are still attempting to notify the operator’s next of kin, the KSP said late Monday evening.

The passenger in the Impala, Jacqueline A. Robertson, 55, of Paducah, was takenvto Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital where she later died.

Griffin was also transported from the scene to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Griffin was released into police custody and taken to the Graves County Jail. She was charged with Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, and Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Substance 2nd Offense (Aggravating Circumstances), the KSP said.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Jestes. Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Melber Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department, North Graves Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.