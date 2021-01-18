‘Southern Kentucky’s Got Talent’ drumming up attention

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Contestants for ‘Southern Kentucky’s Got Talent’ are getting a taste of fame with their audition videos getting thousands of views on Facebook.

The 2nd annual performance event has 20 contestants this year with acts ranging from impressionists to musicians to comedy.

This year Steven Dowell, creator of the talent show, had people auditioning send in videos to apply to be in the show.

Tosha Brake’s video has nearly 39,000 views on Facebook and Bub Frymyer’s video has 221,000 views.

“It’s just crazy I don’t really know how to explain it,” Frymyer said.

On Saturday April 24, Frymyer and Brake will put their video’s success to the true test, a live performance at Corbin Arena during the ‘Southern Kentucky’s Got Talent’ event.

Tickets are $15 and can be found on Eventbrite by clicking here.

Dowell says the idea came about when his realty company was looking for a way to raise money to combat homelessness. And in 2019 going into 2020 the idea of a talent show felt like a good fit.

“We had a fantastic show the first time, but it’s going to be even better this time,” he said.

In 2020, he says the performance raised around $3,000 for Somerset Homeless Shelter.

One of the 2021 judges is last year’s winner, David Williams.

He says the event is a win-win scenario: money raised for a good cause, the winner gets a grand prize of $1,000 and a promise to co-headline another show in the future with Williams.

“It’s giving you a stage to get recognized. And I think that’s really cool and especially for an up and comer trying to do this for a living. It could be exactly what you need to get started doing that,” he said.

And while Williams got the last laugh in 2020, Frymyer’s hoping this year’s winner’s singing can soothe sorrows.

“It’s just seems like the world’s for hate and a lot of bickering and back and forth about different things really don’t matter but it’s nice to see people just being positive for once. And I hope that’s what I can do through music,” Frymyer said.