Floyd, Pike County students win at District competition

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County students had a winning weekend, taking a variety of honors Saturday in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC)

District Governor’s Cup.

District level competitions consist of four teams of students. Floyd County

Schools are in two districts. District 81 consists of Adams Middle, Allen Elementary,

Betsy Layne Elementary and Duff-Allen Central Elementary. District 82 has John M

Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary and Mullins Elementary and Pikeville High School from Pike County.

“Congratulations District 81 Champs Adams Middle who swept their tournament as they earned 1st place in Quick Recall and in Future Problem Solving (FPS) competitions! We also want to congratulate Duff-Allen Central as the overall District 81 and Quick Recall Runners Up. Congratulations to the District 82 FPS Champs and overall Runner Up South Floyd Elementary! Congratulations John M Stumbo on being District Runner Up in Quick Recall!” Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins said.

“And lastly, we want to congratulate our individual students who placed in these competitions!”

Teams who placed 1st or 2nd and individual students who placed in the top 5 will compete at the regional level January 30.