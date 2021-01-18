Cold doesn’t deter crowds for MLK march in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A cold, snowy day didn’t deter a community from paying tribute to a civil rights icon.

Montgomery County had a great turn out Sunday for its “Mask Up, March On” as part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program.

The community also did community service projects in honor of King’s legacy. One of the largest was making desks for the Dubois Center to give to students who are having to do virtual learning in their beds, couches or other places not conducive to learning.