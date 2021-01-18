Centre College sets King Day activities

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Centre College Public Affairs) – To honor the life of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Centre College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Community Service Office will host a MLK Panel Discussion and Response to Ongoing Violence on Monday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

During this event, individuals will explore “What Dr. King Might Breathe or Speak into this Moment?” Registration is required for this virtual event and is offered exclusively to Centre faculty, staff and students.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Community Service Office have teamed up to offer an insightful panel discussion, with panelists including Dina Badie, Pierce and Amelia Harrington Lively Associate Professor of International Studies and Politics; Mauricio Castro, assistant professor of history; Chelsea Ebin, assistant professor of politics; Joel Klepac, Centre Counseling Office; Ashley Oliver, director of Diversity and Inclusion; and Kaelyn Wiles, associate professor of sociology.

The event will be moderated by Andrea Abrams, associate vice president for Diversity Affairs. Centre panelists will discuss the legacy of Dr. King’s activism and advocacy while also exploring broader themes in relation to the violent acts at the nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, participants will have the opportunity to break into small groups for guided discussions with Centre facilitators.

Centre will continue to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. King that evening, during its annual convocation, held virtually, at 7:30 p.m. This year’s event will feature Centre alumna and local activist Melinda Weathers.