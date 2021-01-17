State road crews working on ice, motorists alerted to be careful

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists District 7 road crews are monitoring the weather forecast closely and patrolling and treating routes in specific counties as necessary.

District 7 includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

Motorists should prepare for possible icy spots on Monday morning. Black ice can form on previously treated asphalt and concrete. Ice develops on bridges, overpasses, and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

Protect yourself in an emergency

Kentucky has a Quick Clearance Law (KRS 189.580) meaning:

If you are involved in a crash –

if no one is visibly injured, move your vehicle to the shoulder or off of the interstate or parkway

call the police

exchange information with the other party

If you have a disabled vehicle –

move your vehicle off the roadway if possible

turn on emergency flashers

to request aid — tie something white or bright to your antenna or window or raise the hood

if you are unable to move your vehicle from the roadway — stand away from the vehicle

keep your arms and legs moving to stay warm

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning if trapped in snow — keep the exhaust pipe clear. Run your vehicle with the windows partially open and use the heat for 10 minutes every hour.

