54-year-old passenger dies in crash during police pursuit

WARSAW, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 54-year-old back seat passenger was killed early Sunday in a traffic accident that happened during a police pursuit, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Shanda Withrow, of Hamilton Ohio, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 1 a.m. on U.S. 42 in Gallatin County, according to the KSP.

Gallatin County Dispatch advised a Warsaw Police Department officer tried to stop a Toyota passenger car on US 42 for speeding. The car didn’t stop and during the pursuit, the car left the road in a curve and hit a concrete wall, the KSP said in a statement.

The driver, 31-year-old Josh Hodges, and a front seat passenger, 34-year-old Tiffany McNeil, both were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were wearing seat belts, the KSP said.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, Gallatin Fire Department, Switzerland County EMS, Carroll County EMS and Gallatin County Coroner.

The Kentucky State Police Post 5 reconstruction team is conducting the ongoing investigation.