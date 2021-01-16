White out causes multiple crashes involving 30+ cars on I-75 in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A snow squall, also known as a white out, is to blame for multiple crashes Saturday afternoon on I-75 involving 30 plus cars in Rockcastle County.

Emergency management says around 12:20 p.m. Saturday all six lanes had to be closed as more than six agencies helped respond, but it reopened about an hour later.

At least five people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but no word on how severe those injuries were.

According to emergency management, the squall caused a chain reaction style crash where cars ad trucks kept hitting each other because they were driving too fast for the conditions.

Most of the wrecks happened in the northbound lane, but emergency management says some people in the southbound lanes slowed down to see what was happening.