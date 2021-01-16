Eagles snap three-game losing streak; beat SE Missouri, 63-53

In the final game of a three-game roadtrip, Morehead State women's basketball used the help of four players in double-figures, two of which tallied double-doubles, to do something it hadn't done all season.

Morehead State picked up its first road victory of the year Saturday, knocking off host SIUE at First Community Arena, 63-53. The win moves the Eagles to 3-8 on the year and 2-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference while dropping the Cougars to 4-7 and 1-5 in conference play.

Sophomore Ariel Kirkwood led the quartet of Eagles scoring 10 or more points, posting a game-high 20 points to pair with 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year and second in as many games. The Milwaukee, Wis. native also added three steals, three assists, and two blocks, making her presence known on both ends of the floor.

Joining Kirkwood with a double-double was redshirt sophomore Gabby Crawford who tallied 12 points and 10 boards for her fourth double-double of the season. She was also an enforcer on the defensive end, rejecting a career-best six shot attempts.

Junior Ellie Jo Johnson and redshirt sophomore Lauren Carter joined the duo of Crawford and Kirkwood in double-figures giving the Eagles four players in double-figures for the second time this season.

Morehead State also commanded the scoreboard for a majority of the game, leading for all but five-and-a-half minutes in the game, trailing for only two-and-a-half minutes with no SIUE lead exceeding two points.

Morehead State returns home for the second of as many games with SIUE as the two teams are slated to make up the previously postponed contest. The game at Johnson Arena tips at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday evening.

KEY MOMENTS

Morehead State jumped out to an early 6-0 advantage thanks to a suffocating defense and a presence in the paint, holding to 0-of-6 from the floor in the game’s first three minutes. The Eagles scored four or their six points in the run in the paint.

With SIUE scoring to end the first run, Morehead State quickly answered with two baskets of its own before the Cougars provided their answer. The Eagles closed the quarter holding SIUE to 0-of-7 from the floor while racing out to a 6-0 run to end the frame. Overall, in the first quarter, Morehead State scored 12 of its 16 points in the paint.

After a slow start from the floor in the first quarter, SIUE heated up in the middle of the second period, leading to an 11-0 run, helped by two three balls, to trim the Morehead State lead two. The Cougars would tie the game at 20-20 following a pair of Sara Majorosova free throws, but the Eagles cinched the defense allowing just three shot attempts over the final two-plus minutes of the quarter.

Trading buckets out of the locker room, SIUE used a quick five-point spurt in the middle of the third quarter to take their largest lead of the contest. Morehead State quickly answered with a five-point run of its own to regain the lead.

SIUE’s Mikayla Kinnard scored four points on a run of her own to give the Cougars their final lead of the game, but Morehead State owned the final minute of the quarter, scoring four points, all from Gabby Crawford to retake the lead for good.

to retake the lead for good. Morehead State’s defense took over in the fourth quarter, holding SIUE without a field goal for nearly eight minutes in the final frame, holding the Cougars to 0-of-6 from the floor in the stretch. The Eagles outscored SIUE 16-7 during the run with all seven SIUE points coming from the free throw line.

The Eagles outpaced SIUE in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 26-19 in the quarter. Morehead State nearly equaled SIUE in points from just the free throw in the quarter, converting 18-of-20 attempts in the period, including 11-of-12 attempts over the game’s final five minutes.

KEY STATS