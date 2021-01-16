Compassionate Lexington sells MLK yard signs in support of free book program

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Community organization Compassionate Lexington is selling yard signs in honor of an activists’ daughter.

All proceeds from the sales will go to the Luna Library.

That’s the organization hip-hop artist Devine Carama started in honor of his daughter Kamaria Spaulding, who died on Easter Sunday in a car crash.

The library gives away books with African-American characters and themes to Kentucky kids.

The yard signs supporting the library are $10 each and feature Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote: “I have decided to stick with love.”

Buy the signs on Compassionate Lexington. 

mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!