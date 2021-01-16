Compassionate Lexington sells MLK yard signs in support of free book program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Community organization Compassionate Lexington is selling yard signs in honor of an activists’ daughter.

All proceeds from the sales will go to the Luna Library.

That’s the organization hip-hop artist Devine Carama started in honor of his daughter Kamaria Spaulding, who died on Easter Sunday in a car crash.

The library gives away books with African-American characters and themes to Kentucky kids.

The yard signs supporting the library are $10 each and feature Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote: “I have decided to stick with love.”

Buy the signs on Compassionate Lexington.