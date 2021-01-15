Two women busted in strong-armed robbery case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two women suspected in a strong-armed robbery in Laurel County are in custody.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Lt. Chris Edwards arrested 22-year-old Hannah Craft, of Paul Marcum Road in London, and 28-year-old Kayla E. Philpot, of Sasser School Road of London, at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in connection with the strong-armed robbery Monday, Jan. 11 at the Smoke Shack on KY 363 just southwest of London.

The arrests occurred off Sasser School Road approximately two miles east of London.

According to Root, Craft was found hiding in a closet in the residence. Philpot was found in the residence and determined to be the person driving the getaway vehicle after Craft allegedly scuffled with store personnel at the Smoke Shack fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, Root said.

During the arrests, investigators also located the two people in possession of suspected methamphetamine and needles. In addition, while at the residence on Sasser School Road, investigators located bank money bags and determined Philpot, a manager at a local fast food restaurant, had failed to deposit $3,756.80, according t the sheriff.

Craft is charged with robbery – second-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philpot is charged with complicity to commit robbery – second-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by failure to make required disposition of property $500 or more but under $10,000.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards (the case officer); Major Chuck Johnson, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Allen Turner, and Bailiff Paige Vanhook.