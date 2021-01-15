No foul play in death of 44-year-old man

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead City Police and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man found Thursday afternoon on the back porch of a residence.
According to the coroner’s office, Michael Jake Rackley was pronounced dead at 4:13 p.m. after being found on the enclosed porch of a home on Layde Lane that had been turned into a duplex.
Morehead 911 received a call reporting a resident had discovered a man not breathing on their enclosed back porch.
His body was transported to the Louisville State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy, but foul play is not expected, according to the coroner.
Morehead Police, Morehead & Rowan County EMS and Morehead Fire responded.
The death remains under investigation by Coroner John Northcutt, Dep. Coroner Alex Hill and Patrolman Cody Blair.