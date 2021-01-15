Clay County road to be closed because of weak bridge

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The low water crossing on KY 1850 over Phillips Fork in Clay County will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Following a statewide load rating analysis of select steel culverts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) bridge preservation engineers determined the closure was necessary due to deterioration of the steel pipes and insufficient supporting material above the pipes.

The structure will temporarily close to all traffic for the public’s safety.

“It is always a difficult decision for us to tell a community we are closing a bridge, and we recognize the inconvenience this creates for motorists on KY 1850 and the community,” said Christopher Jones, KYTC District 11 Engineer. “The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is already working on plans to replace/repair the structure as soon as possible.”

The duration of the closure will be determined once plans are confirmed. Signs and barricades will be posted.

A detour will be in place.

Motorists are advised to plan more time for routine commutes as the detour will add a significant amount of travel time and traffic is expected to increase on the detour routes during the closure.

A low-water crossing provides a roadway over a stream and can become quickly impassable when the stream rises.