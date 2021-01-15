Clark, Jessamine, Pulaski ag projects among $1.3 million in funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,319,895 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“We are beginning 2021 with a strong slate of funding approvals from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board that will help boost agricultural activity across our commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Six county programs were approved, providing our producers with opportunities to apply for grants that will ease some of the financial burdens of farming. This funding will help Kentucky’s agriculturalists lead us into a prosperous future as we beat the coronavirus and sprint out of this pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

State Investments:

Regional Farmers Market Improvements

The Hardin County Regional Farmers’ Market Foundation Inc. was approved for $32,400 in state funds and $1,000 in Hardin County funds. Funding will be used to improve the current farmers market pavilion through the addition of restrooms.

County Investments:

Bracken County

Buffalo Trace Area Development District Inc. (BTADD) was approved for $294,736 in Bracken County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $3,500 for the 2021 program year. BTADD was also approved for $36,842 to administer NextGen Farmer program with a maximum producer limit of $3,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Cindy Ring at cring@btadd.com or 606-564-6894.

Breckinridge County

Breckinridge County Conservation District was approved for $250,000 in Breckinridge County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,000 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Marti Janes at breckccd@outlook.com or 270-756-2776.

Clark County

Clark County Conservation District was approved for $25,000 in Clark County funds to administer YAIP program with a maximum youth limit of $1,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Angela Embry at angela.embry@ky.nadnet.net or 859-744-2322.

Jessamine County

Jessamine County FFA Alumni Association Inc. was approved for an additional $80,000 in Jessamine County funds for its existing 2020 CAIP. For more information, contact Carl Waits at carl.waits@twc.com or 859-948-5537.

Lewis County

Lewis County Conservation District was approved for $202,267 in Lewis County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Sharon Thomas at Sharon.thomas@ky.nacdnet.net or 606-796-3831.

Logan County

Logan County Cattlemen’s Association Inc. (LCCA) was approved for $60,825 in Logan County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,500 for the 2021 program year. LCCA was also approved for $60,825 in Logan County funds to administer YAIP with a maximum youth limit of $1,500 for the 2021 program year. For more information, contact Linda Sue Martin at lsmart3@uky.edu or 270-726-6323.

Logan County Conservation District was approved for $18,000 in Logan County funds to administer a Shared-Use Equipment Program. A lime spreader will be available for producers to lease. For more information, contact Lonny Epley at wesley.wright@ky.nacdnet.net or 270-726-1371.

Pulaski County

Pulaski County Conservation District (PCCD) was approved for $250,000 in Pulaski County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000 for the 2021 program year. PCCD was also approved for $8,000 to administer a Shared-Use Equipment Program. A post driver will be available for producers to lease. For more information, contact Nancy Carver at nancy.carvey@ky.nacdnet.net or 606-678-4842 ext. 3.

The County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) provides farmers with incentives to allow them to improve and diversify their current production practices. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

The Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen) was developed to facilitate the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers engaged in an agricultural operation from three to seven years.

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

The Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (Youth) encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.