Clark County teachers react to vaccination schedule

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced because of amped-up distribution, Kentucky teachers will receive the coronavirus vaccine ahead of schedule.

Rebekah Arnett teaches 5th grade social studies and science at Baker Intermediate School in Clark County. She says she’s getting the vaccine as soon as she can.

“I’m very excited to get the ball rolling,” Arnett said. “I think that’s one of the steps that are gonna be necessary for us to get our kids back in the building.”

Arnett says not only does she miss her students, but she sees first-hand how much vaccination efforts mean to healthcare workers.

“My fiancé and some of my really good friends are healthcare workers – have been treating COVID patients, and I know how important it is to them that community members, when given the opportunity, will take the vaccine,” Arnett said.

Arnett’s co-worker, Candace Craig, misses her students, too, and wants them back in class as quickly and safely as possible. However, Craig says she’s still on the fence about the vaccine.

“I’m not real sure, but I do hope it does work for the people that are getting it right away so that we can, like you said, get to the end of that tunnel and hope it’s not a train,” Craig said.

Clark County Schools Superintendent Paul Christy says the district plans to start vaccinating teachers by the first week of February. He says more than 70-percent of teachers have already signed up for the shot and that percentage grows daily.

“I think as the vaccine’s rolled out and people see the successful implementation of that and there seem to be severe no side effects or illnesses or anything created by it, it’s creating a confidence,” Christy said.

Arnett and Craig agree the decision whether or not to get the vaccine is a personal one, but a decision that will come sooner rather than later with the state’s vaccination schedule.