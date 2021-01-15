2021 Derby Festival poster pieced together by Louisville artist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The work of a Louisville artist will help celebrate the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF). Andy Perez, known for his collage and mixed media artwork, has been selected as the Festival’s Official Poster Artist for the 2021 season, according to KDF.

“In a time when so much has changed, we wanted to continue this annual tradition,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “Past Festival posters can be found all around the community and we know this piece will be just as popular.”

According to KDF officials, Perez is a visual artist, illustrator and graphic designer. Originally from Kentuckiana, he received his BFA from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and now lives back in Louisville with his family.

Andy’s artwork is mostly executed with collage and acrylic paint along with other mixed media, according to KDF. His work has been featured in publications, galleries and commercials across the US and internationally. Recently his portrait of Colonel Sanders was featured in a French KFC commercial.

“To be selected as the Derby Festival’s Official Poster Artist is a full circle moment for me,” said Perez. “I’ve admired the Festival’s poster series since I was in elementary school. It’s an honor and pleasure to create this year’s image.”

Perez cut, painted and incorporated nine previous year posters to create the 2021 design.

The 2021 Official Poster and merchandise line will be released by the Derby Festival in the coming weeks.

