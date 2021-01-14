Woman admits selling unauthorized surgical supplies that ended up at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Florida woman who ran a surgical supply company pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Lexington to selling unauthorized supplies that ended up at UK Hospital, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Janaina Nascimento, of Miami, ran a company called Lion Heart Surgical Supply LLC, according to the report.
Citing court records, the report says she purchased 70 boxes of materials the seller claimed was a sterile absorbable hemostat, used to control bleeding during surgery.
The report says the supplies were purchased from a company in the United Arab Emirates. Nascimento sold the supplies to another distributor, which returned them, telling her the supplies weren’t authorized for distribution in the United States.
The report says the company showed Nascimento a label on the product that said, “NOT FOR RE-EXPORT TO THE U.S.A.” The report says Nascimento disagreed and claimed the supplies had been legally imported.
Nascimento removed the export warning labels, sold the supplies to another company in Florida that in turn sold them to UK Hospital in April 2019, according to the report.
Citing Nascimento’s plea agreement, the report says surgeons at UK Hospital complained about the hemostats, that turned out to be a counterfeit product produced in a facility not registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Nascimento could receive up to a year in prison. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in March, according to the report.