Some near KY Capitol express concern with security as inauguration nears

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear announced 270 Kentucky National Guardsmen will be in Washington to help with security for the presidential inauguration next week.

He also says guard members will be at the State Capitol in Frankfort to guard against any acts of terror.

- Advertisement -

It’s that potential for violence that has people who live near the state capitol concerned.

“Shown in what’s happened in Washington, I don’t know that any of us are safe anymore in our own neighborhoods,” Connie Slaughter said.

She says she lived near the capitol for 15 years and in Frankfort for 30.

“I’ve seen several protests, but right now, I think it’s a dangerous protest where I’ve never felt that before,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter was walking her dog near the capitol Thursday afternoon. It’s something she says she does every day, but won’t on next Wednesday – Inauguration Day.

She says she was caught in the middle of a Trump Rally before and it made her uncomfortable because she saw several people carrying rifles.

“I felt extremely unsafe,” Slaughter said. “I did not see any police in the area. So, ya know, of course you would feel unsafe.”

Some other people and business owners around the capitol say they aren’t worried about any potential protests, while others say they are.

One man says he’s lived there all his life and says even rallies where there have been guns have been peaceful.

Slaughter says she wants more direction from state officials on how to stay safe in the next few days.

“Right now all the governor’s talking about is COVID, which he needs to be, but he also needs to be telling the public what can happen up here on inauguration day – what to expect,” Slaughter said. “Should we stay away? Should we be cautious in our homes? What should we be doing?”

Kentucky State Police released a statement saying: “Gov. Beshear is committed to protecting the Capitol grounds and ensuring the safety of those in the building. While he is taking active steps, disclosing them would only aid anyone considering acts of violence.”

For the people who live near the capitol, they watch, wait and hope for the best.