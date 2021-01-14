Phone scam warning in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Someone is posing as a Georgetown Police officer over the phone to try to scam people out of money, according to investigators.
Georgetown Police say what’s adding credibility to the scam is the police department’s phone number shows up on caller I-D.
Investigators say someone is calling people claiming to be a Georgetown Police officer who tells the person they have missed a court date and will be arrested if they don’t pay a fine over the phone right away.
Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam. That’s not how law enforcement or the court system works. A police officer would not call and ask for money for a fine.
Fines are handled through the circuit court clerk’s office in the county of violation.
If you receive this scam call, contact Scott County Central Dispatch at 502-863-7820.
