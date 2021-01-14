UPDATE: Pair turn themselves in Paris shooting death case

UPDATE POSTED 2:45 P.M. THURSDAY, JAN. 14, 2020

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Paris Police Department has charged two people in connection

with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jekobi Wells.

Wednesday, 21-year-old Tyre Q. Conner and 18-year-old Emilia Isabella Zahabi Wisdom met Paris Police investigators at the Winchester Police Department.

Investigation was conducted and resulted in both being placed under arrest, Paris Police said in a statement.

Conner is charged with Murder, Engaging in Organized Crime (Criminal Syndicate) and Robbery 1st Degree. Wisdom is charged with Murder (Complicity), Engaging in Organized Crime (Criminal Syndicate) and Robbery 1st Degree.

On Dec. 21, 2020, at about 5:37 p.m., at the corner of Williams Street and Marshall Street in Paris, officers responded to a report of an injured man who had been observed exiting a vehicle. The man, identified as Wells, was found to have multiple gunshots to his body, and later died.

The investigation is open and currently ongoing, Paris Police said.

ORIGINAL STORY

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police investigators in Paris, Ky., continue to search for two person’s of interest in connection with a deadly shooting for days before Christmas.

At 5:37 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020, at the corner of Williams Street and Marshall Street in Paris, officers responded of a report of an injured male, later identified as 21-year-old Jekobi Wells of Paris, who had been observed exiting a vehicle. Wells had multiple gunshots wounds to his body, and later died to his injuries.

An investigation into this shooting yielded two persons of interest who still need to be questioned in the incident as Wells was last seen in their car before he was found with his injuries.

The two are 21-year-old Tyre Q. Conner, of Winchester, and 18-year-old Emilia Isabella Zahabi Wisdom, of Winchester.

Tyre Conner is described as about 5’5’’ and weighing 130 pounds. Emilia Zahabi Wisdom is described as about 5’1’’ and weighing 140 pounds.

The last known vehicle they were seen in was a gold/tan 2010 Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate # 141 TXZ, VIN 3FAHP0HA0AR121212, which is registered to both Zahabi Wisdom’s mother and her.

Anyone with information can contact local law enforcement or call Paris Police Department at 859-987-2100 and press 1. The two individuals are not to be approached as it is believed they are armed.