UPDATE: Suspect nabbed in fatal November shooting

UPDATE POSTED 8:30 p.m. JAN. 14, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted for murder has been located. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, 24-year-old Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington.

Burse was served warrant for murder in the November shooting death of Akeem Lyvers, according to Lexington Police.

UPDATE, POSTED 10 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month.

Investigators with Lexington Police have obtained a murder warrant for 24-year-old Raekwon Burse in the death of Akeem Lyvers, who was killed in the early morning hours of November 20 in the Wrenn Court area in downtown Lexington.

Burse should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED NOV. 20, 2020

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old Lexington man died after being shot early Friday morning on a Lexington street.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Akeem Lee Lyvers died at about 1:15 a.m. at the UK Medical Center where he was taken following a shooting at West Main Street and Upper Street.

Ginn listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound and labeled it a homicide being investigated by Lexington Police.

According to police they spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene and continue to gather evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

They say this incident does not appear to be a random shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 A.M. NOV. 20, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a serious shooting that happened downtown early Friday morning.

Police say they were on an unrelated call at about 12:30 a.m. when they heard several shots being fired. Officers moved toward the area and saw several vehicles leaving the area near the 21-C Museum Hotel on Main Street.

They say officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot and is now in the hospital in critical condition. Police say they also found several windows had been shot.

Officers say they were interviewing several witnesses. No one has been charged, and there are currently no suspects.